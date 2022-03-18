Meta Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CASH opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.