Meta Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CASH opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

