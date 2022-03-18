Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.16. 293,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,702,584. The company has a market cap of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.26. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

