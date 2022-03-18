Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 456,300 shares.The stock last traded at $53.67 and had previously closed at $52.82.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

