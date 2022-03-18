Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$69.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Metro stock traded down C$1.01 on Friday, reaching C$69.39. 1,169,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.05. Metro has a twelve month low of C$55.50 and a twelve month high of C$72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

