MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGM. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

