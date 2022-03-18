Michael M. Thomson Sells 10,028 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UIS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 274,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Unisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Unisys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Unisys by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Unisys by 21.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

