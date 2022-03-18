Michael M. Thomson Sells 10,028 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UIS opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.
About Unisys (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
