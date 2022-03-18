Michelle Philpot Sells 1,243 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $11,688.96.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

RUN opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.