Microgen (LON:MCGN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.78). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 26,257 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)
Further Reading
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.