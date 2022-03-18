Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,216,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,037,725. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

