MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 1.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 15,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,899,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
MVIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $702.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
