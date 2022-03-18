Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

