Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,275 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 227,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.