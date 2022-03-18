Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 99,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

