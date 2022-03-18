Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. 289,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,314. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

