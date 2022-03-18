Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $503.69. 113,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.23. The company has a market cap of $473.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

