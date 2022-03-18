Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intel by 63.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. 1,298,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,899,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

