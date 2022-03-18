Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MIR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 1,148,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,601. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
