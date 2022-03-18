Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MIR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 1,148,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,601. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.