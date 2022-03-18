Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $128.61 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003959 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.61 million and $49.30 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.90 or 0.06990480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.28 or 1.00208841 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

