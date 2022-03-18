Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 161,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.96.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
