Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 161,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

