Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE MODN opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after buying an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

