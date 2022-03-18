ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ModivCare by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

