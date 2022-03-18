Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

NYSE:QS opened at $16.52 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QuantumScape by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

