Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

NYSE:QS opened at $16.52 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in QuantumScape by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.