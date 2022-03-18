MonaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $262,231.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.04 million and approximately $262,231.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.