Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Flowserve stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

