Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 824 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

