Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.01 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

