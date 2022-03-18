Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

