Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 43,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

PWR opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.