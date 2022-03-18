Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vera Bradley worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 83.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 203,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.