Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.
