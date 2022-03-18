Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 109686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)
