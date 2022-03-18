Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of iShares Silver Trust worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,331,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,364,758. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

