Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 28,039.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,190 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.63. 163,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

