Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 118,177 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUMG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 47,852 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.