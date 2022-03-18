MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.18.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

