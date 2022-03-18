MONK Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. MONK has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $16,403.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003360 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

