Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 803.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

