Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MCO traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.83. The company had a trading volume of 630,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,344. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.63 and a 200-day moving average of $366.23. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

