Morgan Stanley Cuts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target to €44.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

