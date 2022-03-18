Morgan Stanley Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $17.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

EB stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 163,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Eventbrite by 10.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eventbrite by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.