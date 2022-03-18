Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.16

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.16 and traded as low as C$132.01. Morguard shares last traded at C$134.00, with a volume of 413 shares traded.

MRC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

