Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

