NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE NC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.
About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
