NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

