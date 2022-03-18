Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Update

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.