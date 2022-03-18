National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

MMX stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $737.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

