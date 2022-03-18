National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

