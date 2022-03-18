National Bankshares Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.35

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.85 to C$3.35 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$619.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.