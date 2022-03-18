National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “
Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
