National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

