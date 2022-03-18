National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Director Sells $2,753,308.50 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NFG opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

