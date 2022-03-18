Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. 28,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,604,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.